January 25, 1950 - June 13, 2019 A native of Philadelphia, Dena moved with her parents to Granada Hills, attending Granada Hills High School and Valley College, where she trained to become a Registered Nurse. An RN for 40 years, Dena cared for patients of all kinds, ranging from the burn unit at Sherman Oaks Hospital to OB/GYN at Valley Presbyterian in Van Nuys. A self-described "hippie," Dena was a free spirit and a lover of life that dedicated her life to the well-being and happiness of others. She loved animals, and donated much of her time and efforts to various causes that advocate for the safety, health, and well-being of these creatures. The daughter of Beatrice and Fred Biddle and brother to Eric, Dena was married to Stewart Lovett for 43 years. She is survived by her son, Evan Lovett, grandson Felix, and canine companion, Zoey.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Nov. 24, 2019