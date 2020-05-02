July 13, 1955 - April 30, 2020 On April 30, 2020, Dena Louise Connelly peacefully transitioned at the age of 64 after several weeks of fighting Covid-19. She was born in Washington D.C., became an orphan at a young age, and moved to Los Angeles when emancipated from the foster care system. Dena had a passion for making art, and was proud to have shared her collage Very Busy Roots of My Soul at the Getty Museum. She also loved horticulture, delicious food and reading mystery novels. She was proud of her sobriety during the last four years of her life, and was known for her red nails, stubborn nature, generosity and resilience. Her two chosen sisters were Janet Hall and Stacey Smith. Dena was a student at Long Beach City College, a member of The First Baptist Church of Long Beach, and a resident at Serra Project Long Beach. She is survived by her daughter, Tatiana Molinar, and two grandchildren Sage and Lennox. Memorial services are pending.



