March 9, 1960 - February 16, 2020Denise Ulloa, born Denise Dawn Henick, on March 9, 1960, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, died February 16, 2020, at her home in Bel-Air, California. The cause of death was the culmination of a long-term illness. Denise was creative, sometimes driven, sometimes droll, always precise, and extremely organized. She was an excellent athlete, a high scorer in basketball and volleyball, loved to travel, was interested in the law, and decided early she would someday live in a big city. Denise was awarded an academic scholarship to the University of Saskatchewan, finishing with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in 1983. Beginning in 1984, Denise was the English department head at Collingwood private school in Vancouver, British Columbia. As soon as she could, however, Denise would find a way to move to that bigger city. In 1988, she happened to see an ad from the Canadian Consulate seeking an applicant to handle FAM Tours in Los Angeles; FAM being an abbreviation for "familiarisation" trips, organized to educate people about specific products and services-in this case-Canada itself. Denise applied for the position, immediately got it, and found herself living in not only a big city, but one of the largest global cities in the world: Los Angeles. In her new post at the Canadian Consulate, Denise organized conferences and trade missions, created reports for the Canadian Federal Government, researched and wrote educational programming, and wrote and delivered speeches throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now living full time in L.A., Denise soon met, and married Ronald Ulloa in 1991, and they subsequently had two children. At the same time, Denise was admitted to Whittier Law School, became a member of the Law Review, received the American Jurisprudence Award for Legal Research and Writing, graduated with a Juris Doctor degree, in 1995, and was admitted to the California Bar in 1996. Denise was also an advocate for the efficacy of the coming digital convergence, writing an informative, even prescient case study entitled: "Advanced Television Systems: A Reexamination of Broadcasters' Use of the Spectrum from a Twenty-First Century Perspective," for the Whittier Law Review, 1996. Denise wrote several published articles between 1996 and 2001, after which she went to work in Business and Legal Affairs for Warner Bros. Television, later focusing on intellectual property and entertainment law, including: music production, distribution, publishing, and film production, finance and rights acquisition. Besides her work as an attorney, Denise was a dedicated and engaged mother, who understood the vital importance of early education, and the significance of spiritual and ethical modeling for her children. Denise is survived by her husband Ronald Ulloa, and their two children, Anthony Francis Ulloa, graduate of USC, and Madeline Patricia Ulloa, currently attending USC; both of Denise's parents, Patricia and Norman Henick, who live in Saskatoon; and, her sister, Janice Holmes, husband Kevin and their two children, Trent and Seth, in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Please send donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) https://www.theaftd.org. "The river bears me on and I am the river."- Jorge Luis Borges
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020