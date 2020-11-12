February 20, 1945 - November 6, 2020 The Honorable Judge Dennis Aichroth was known as "one of the good ones." He was born in Islip, New York and came to California in pursuit of a college education. After working his way through school as a Deputy, he received his Bachelor of Law degree from University of La Verne. He began and maintained a private practice for more than twenty years in West Covina. In 1995 Dennis received his judicial appointment in the Citrus Court, presiding over the same courtroom where he had served as bailiff during law school. He was highly regarded, always looking for opportunities to fairly resolve cases without going to trial. He retired in 2011, having dedicated his entire adult life to the pursuit of justice.Sadly, Judge Aichroth passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer. He died peacefully at home with his devoted wife Susan by his side, just as she has been for forty years.A beloved father and husband who was both playful and witty, Dennis kept his integrity and sense of humor right up to the end. He was endearingly tidy, down-to-earth, and unafraid of hard work when the goal was worthwhile. Dennis enjoyed travel, fine dining, beautiful landscaping, and spoiling his cherished dog Bailey. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marion and his brother David. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, his daughters Shawna and Jennifer, his stepson Rick, his stepdaughters Bridget and Theresa, his granddaughter Lexi, his brother Douglas, and his sister Diane. Per his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (pcf.org
) in his name. If you have any memories of Dennis that you wish to share, please do so on Legacy.com
. They would be most welcome.Dennis was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.