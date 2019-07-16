|
May 11, 1942 - June 17, 2019 Dennis Dunn passed away surrounded by family at Santa Monica UCLA, after a brief illness. He was an amazing father and an especially present, involved and loving grandfather. He was raised in the Pacific Palisades, attended University High School and both Claremont McKenna University and USC. He is survived by his two daughters, Katherine and Allison Dunn and 5 grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan and Duncan Davis, and Dasheill and Theodore Gautier. He will be forever missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 21, 2019