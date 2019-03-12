Home

Dennis C. Bursley

Dennis C. Bursley Obituary
May 1958 - December 2018Loving son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. Respected coach, engineer, mentor and friend. Proud 37 year member of the IUOE, Local 501. Dennis left his mark on everyone who knew him; he will be remembered and missed by many. Please join his family and friends for an afternoon of love, laughter and memories as Dennis's life is celebrated on March 23rd, 1-4 PM, Borchard Park, 250 Reino Rd, Newbury Park, CA 91320.
