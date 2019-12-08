|
Dennis "Denny" Creed, age 77, of Henderson, NV, formerly of Simi Valley, CA. Denny retired in 2001 from the Los Angeles Unified School District after working 33 years. He was a Teacher/Counselor at Mt. Gleason JHS, Dean at No. Hollywood HS and Taft HS, and Pupil Services and Attendance Counselor for the District Office. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Brenda; children, Jenny (Ken) Mikels, Cindy (Tim) Brantner, Tracey (Joe) Fitzgerald, Jeff Creed, Jason (Aki) Tani, Jeffrey (Kari) Tani; 9 grandchildren and siblings Sue and Bob Creed. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 14, 2019, from 2 to 5 pm at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV, 89113. www.palmsouthwest.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019