Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Creed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis "Denny" Creed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis "Denny" Creed Obituary
Dennis "Denny" Creed, age 77, of Henderson, NV, formerly of Simi Valley, CA. Denny retired in 2001 from the Los Angeles Unified School District after working 33 years. He was a Teacher/Counselor at Mt. Gleason JHS, Dean at No. Hollywood HS and Taft HS, and Pupil Services and Attendance Counselor for the District Office. He is survived by his loving family; wife, Brenda; children, Jenny (Ken) Mikels, Cindy (Tim) Brantner, Tracey (Joe) Fitzgerald, Jeff Creed, Jason (Aki) Tani, Jeffrey (Kari) Tani; 9 grandchildren and siblings Sue and Bob Creed. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 14, 2019, from 2 to 5 pm at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV, 89113. www.palmsouthwest.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -