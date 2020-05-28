September 15, 1940 - May 8, 2020 Dennis O'Connor passed away at home May 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Don and Ruth O'Connor. They moved to Long Beach in 1951.Dennis was a true patriot and served his country for 5 years in the U.S., Navy. After his service he returned to school and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He retired from TRW where he worked for 34 years in the aerospace industry.He was married to his life long love Adele in 1970 and they moved to Los Alamitos where they raised their 3 children; Scott Salisbury (Teri), Wendy (David) Smith and Sean (Juniper Tedhams). Dennis is also survived by his 5 grandchildren Cristal (Andrew) Sugg, Scott Salisbury Jr., Chandler, Cole and Caelyn Smith and 2 great grandchildren Annalise and Lindy as well as his brother Gerald and brother-in-law Harry Safady (Helen) and many nieces and nephews.Dennis left a legacy of love, strength, integrity and endurance. He will be truly missed by those who love him.



