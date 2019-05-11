|
|
Age 75, passed away on April 28, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy Akiko Aramaki and parents, Isamu and Tamako Aramaki; he is survived by his children, Liane M. (Albert Bradford) and Eric Isamu Aramaki; siblings, Kenneth T. (Kwi Cha) Aramaki and Ethel H. (Roy) Kubo; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives.Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 3 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden" in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 11, 2019