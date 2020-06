December 1932 - June 15, 2020 Our Dad loved his family, faith and Irish heritage. He was an avid sports fan, classical and jazz music fan as well. He had a great sense of humor. He is survived by 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Denise and grandson Ryan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store