The lives of family, friends, and fans of Dennis Robert Nollette turned less bright and less interesting when he died unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. He was brilliant in mind and spirit, talented, warm, kind, funny, generous, interesting, and a gift to all of us. Those who enjoyed the privilege of knowing Dennis will never forget him. Dennis was born to Lewis and Catherine (Petrusich) Nollette on July 2, 1951. He lived in Portland, Oregon before moving to Seattle in 1966. At Blanchet High School, his talent and passion for performance blossomed in the chorus and spring musicals. Being intellectually hungry, Dennis completed the intensive two-year Seattle University Honors program before transferring to and graduating from the University of Washington. His cross-country trip to attend Georgetown University Law Center marked the beginning of his successful mission to drive through, or at least into, all 48 contiguous states in his 1959 Studebaker Lark, Gertie, a gift from his grandmother. In 1973, he helped found The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society ("America's only theater group with its own law school.") As a summer intern, he worked for King County Executive John Spellman. After graduation from law school, Dennis began serving in the Criminal Division of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. His trial skills were evident early on, and later he was promoted to Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. He was a highly regarded trial lawyer who handled many complex and high-profile cases. Media attention regarding one of those cases resulted in the trial being filmed for the ABC News documentary "The Shooting of Big Man." He also founded Bastille Day Productions to produce parody films showcasing members of the prosecutor's office, which premiered to rave reviews at his annual Bastille Day parties.In 1983 Dennis again demonstrated his uniqueness and daring when he followed a dream and enrolled at USC to earn his MFA in Cinema/ Television. He later worked in the legal departments of Sony Pictures and affiliates from 1988 until 2010. He served as President of Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles, the oldest LGBT theater in the country, where he produced multiple shows, including the award-winning "Pinafore!" After leaving Sony, he continued to live in his West Hollywood condo and to develop his acting talents by taking classes and performing with the Beverly Hills Playhouse. He also produced, directed, and acted in the short film "Nobody's Child" and the web series "Zach and Dennis."Dennis was preceded in death by his father Lewis, his mother Catherine, and, quite recently, his brother David. He is survived by nephews, Trevor and Stewart Nollette and niece Elyce Nollette.Memorial gatherings will be scheduled when the COVID-19 guidance permits. For those who might want to make a donation in Dennis' memory, suggested recipient includes Celebration Theatre is a 501(c)3 in Los Angeles, CA.



