Dennis Sheridan Herbert


1950 - 2020
Dennis Sheridan Herbert Obituary
June 11, 1950 - February 9, 2020 Our dear Dennis Herbert passed away peacefully on Sunday with his beloved partner Fred McEntire and dear friends by his side. He is survived by his sister MaryPat, sister-in-law Mindy, dear cousins Susie, Janey, Colleen, Missy, Mandy, and Jill, and a huge supportive family of relatives and friends. Dennis was a larger-than-life presence who touched everyone who knew him by his special gift of being a great listener and master storyteller, with a sense of humor and visual memory for quoting poignant passages from his favorite books and movies. His contagious smile made people he came in contact with joyful to be in his presence. His love of EmmyLou Harris and Joni Mitchell's works of music profoundly affected his life. He will be dearly missed by all as the world has lost a precious soul. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 13, 2020
