Passed away on January 19, 2019 at the age of 75. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born in Gila River, AZ internment camp on July 3, 1943. He was one of 6 children with his surviving brothers, John and David, living in Southern California. Dennis worked hard his entire professional life in the accounting field, eventually becoming a CPA and opening his own business that his son, Derek continues to run. He was known for his happy and friendly personality, athleticism, love of food and travel, and being an awesome Dad and Jichan. He is survived by his sons Derek (wife Roya) and Lance, and grandson Luke. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 1pm at the Evergreen Baptist Church SGV, 323 Workman Mill Rd, La Puente. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Fukui Mortuary, Los Angeles. www.FukuiMortuary.com (213) 626-0441 Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 23, 2019