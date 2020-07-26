Dennis Teruo Mori was born in Denver, Colorado on November 21, 1945 to Jiro "Jerry" and Sumiko Mori. He was the youngest of three children. Following the war, the family relocated to Los Angeles, CA where the family owned their own dry cleaners. Dennis later graduated from Dorsey High School and received a degree as a dental technician from UCLA. He worked as a dental technician and owned his own dental laboratory for 47 years. He married Lillian in 1963 and raised two children. He enjoyed volunteering at the WLA Buddhist Temple obon festival each summer. He was also involved in the early years of the Tigers Youth Club and was the president during the first Tigers Basketball Tournament. He also loved to go trout fishing, gardening, wood working, and traveling to Japan, London, Paris, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. Dennis passed away at the age of 74 on June 28, 2020 after being diagnosed with and overcoming leukemia and battling heart and kidney disease. Dennis loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillian; children, Kevin (Susan) Mori, and Michele (Philip) Francisco; grandchildren, Collin and Jade Mori, Ella and Sage Francisco; sisters, Carolyn (Thomas) Kato and Linda (Martin) Abe; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.Due to the present limitation for gatherings, a service will not be held at this time.https://www.fukuimortuary.com/ (212) 626-0441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store