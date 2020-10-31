1/1
Derek Joshua Gerson
We are profoundly saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Derek Joshua Gerson on October 25th, 2020.Born September 13, 1994, Derek was a highly gifted child, talented musical performer, fierce Lakers fan, and skilled basketball player. He loved the Dodgers, Eagles, and was a huge Kobe Bryant fan. Derek was a kind, gentle, and very patient soul. He had a wonderful sense of humor and brought joy to so many. He loved his parents, siblings, extended family, and especially his baby boy, Landon. We will miss him endlessly.Derek is survived by wife Amber and son Landon, his mother and stepfather Laurie & Robert Speaks of Austin, TX, his father and stepmother Damian & Misty Gerson, of Peoria, AZ, his siblings Evan Oceguera; Bryce, Jakob, Joshua, & Brooke Gerson; Elijah & Charlotte Speaks. Grandparents Kathy & Robert Willets of Los Angeles, CA; Anastacia Gerson of Tucson, AZ, Doug Gerson of Los Angeles, CA. Great Grandmother Jeanne Gerson of Los Angeles, CA; Aunts and Uncles Lisa & Jonathan Harman, Brittanny Gerson, Linda Delaney, Mike Gerson, several cousins, and many friends.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
