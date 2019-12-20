|
January 3, 1934 - December 9, 2019 Devera Mae (Wendt) Broderick, a longtime resident of Pacific Palisades, passed away on December 9, 2019 at St. John's Medical Center in Santa Monica. She is survived by her husband, Roger Broderick, her children Kevin Broderick, Jean (Richard) Wagoner, John (Christina) Broderick, and grandchildren Sebastian and Sean Wagoner and Jack and Cassidy Broderick. Devera was born on January 3, 1934 to Leo and Marie Wendt on the family farm in Western Iowa - Marcus. She grew up on the farm performing, together with her siblings, Bill, Mary and younger brother Fran, those chores that go along with farming. She attended Holy Name School in Marcus, graduating in 1951. She went on to Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Nebraska, attaining her Teacher's Credential in 1953. She taught in Kingsley, Iowa, for two years before moving with friends to Long Beach, in 1955, continuing her teaching career in the Little Lake School District, Santa Fe Springs. Here she met newly arrived Roger Broderick, a transplanted New Yorker attending UCLA under the G.I. Bill. They were married August 20th, 1958 in Holy Name Church in Marcus, Iowa. Upon returning to California they resided first in Los Angeles followed by Gardena and Redlands before settling in the Palisades in 1975. Devera will be remembered for her expertise in sewing and cooking, her love of music, including choir participation, her devotion and loyalty to friends and family as a loving mother and grandmother and wonderful wife and her passion for UCLA basketball and Dodger baseball. Services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27th 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 800 Toyopa, Pacific Palisades.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019