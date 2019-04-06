|
December 22, 1934 - February 28, 2019 Diana passed away peacefully with her devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Dr. Bernard Arias, and her four children, Vicky, Louise, Raymond and Sarah, by her side. She is also survived by her brother, David, and seven grandchildren. Born to Bert Whitcomb and Kathleen McLeod in Seattle, WA, Diana became a teacher, writer, world traveller, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a joyful spirit to those who knew her. She will forever be in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019