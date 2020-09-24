Diana Proctor Callery died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, September 6, 2020. She was 95. She and John Boyle Callery Jr. were married 52 years until his death 1999. They are survived by four children, twelve grandchildren and six "greats." Her family, friends and community were foremost in Diana's life. She is remembered for her piercing intellect, joy of learning, her hospitality and prodigious volunteer career. She and John loved sailing and Catalina Island. Her warmth, wit, and energy will be missed.



