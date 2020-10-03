1/1
Diane Elizabeth Johnson Casey
April 30, 1942 - September 14, 2020 Diane Elizabeth Johnson Casey died in Thousand Oaks on September 14th . By her side was her loving husband Earl Gomberg. Born in Los Angeles in 1942, Diane was preceded in death by her parents Margaret St. John Terry and James B. Johnson, M.D., her sister Melinda J. Gordon, and her niece Stephanie D. Gordon. She is survived by her daughter Kadie (Paul Gaudio) and grandchildren Cosimo and Anina, her niece Stacey M. Gordon (Derek Mace) and grandnephew Nicholas Felix (Pauline). Diane enjoyed a relationship with her husband's son Scott (Danielle) and grandson, Jordan Parker. Diane is also survived by her lifelong friends Susan Perkins and Dolores Keshtkar, and as a multi-generation Angeleno resided in Beverly Hills, Cheviot Hills, West L.A., Hancock Park, and Pacific Palisades, before settling in Thousand Oaks. She attended Good Shepherd Elementary School, Hamilton High School, and Stephens College. In addition to a thirty year career in Medical Administration, Diane volunteered with the Assistance League in L.A. and Thousand Oaks. Friends and family will remember Diane for her vibrant blue eyes and red lipsticked smile, sharp sense of humor, love of the arts, Jeopardy, British mystery shows, L.A. haunts like the Apple Pan, her Christmas feasts, desserts, and showing kindness to those who helped her. Donations can be made in Diane's honor to the Assistance League of Los Angeles, and Thousand Oaks.



Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
