August 31, 1942 - May 27, 2020 Schwartz, Diane LeeBeloved mother of Jennifer Gwartz, cherished grandmother of Charlotte and Lily Kramon, beloved daughter of the late Meyer Schwartz and Estelle "Ketzel" Schwartz. Also survived by son-in-law Josh Kramon and step-daughter Lynda Tucker Salmon, brothers Robert Schwartz and Sheldon Schwartz. She attended Fairfax High School, USC School of Nursing, served in the Peace Corp and was a dedicated Registered Nurse for 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, had a passion for books and music, and spending time with family and friends.Private service will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 Home of Peace Memorial Park.



Published in Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2020.
