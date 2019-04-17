|
October 7, 1940 - April 9, 2019 Diane Marie Roach (née Degnan), the beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister was called to heaven on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at home in Palm Desert, CA surrounded by family.
Diane was born in Toledo, Ohio on Oct. 7, 1940. She grew up there and graduated from St. Ursula Academy.
Diane is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, James A. Roach, six children and nine grandchildren. Her first husband Duane C. Ross preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the San Fernando Mission Church at 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd in Mission Hills on Friday, April 26, 2019. A rosary will be said at 9:30 AM followed by a service and then inurnment at the San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery. Donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 17, 2019