Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
San Fernando Mission Church
15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd
Mission Hills, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marie Roach


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Marie Roach Obituary
October 7, 1940 - April 9, 2019 Diane Marie Roach (née Degnan), the beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister was called to heaven on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at home in Palm Desert, CA surrounded by family.
Diane was born in Toledo, Ohio on Oct. 7, 1940. She grew up there and graduated from St. Ursula Academy.
Diane is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, James A. Roach, six children and nine grandchildren. Her first husband Duane C. Ross preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the San Fernando Mission Church at 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd in Mission Hills on Friday, April 26, 2019. A rosary will be said at 9:30 AM followed by a service and then inurnment at the San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery. Donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.