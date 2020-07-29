January 12, 1953 - July 13, 2020 Diane Beall was born to Harold and Sylvia Finkelstein in the Bronx, New York on Jan. 12, 1953. At the age of six Diane's family moved to Garden Grove, Ca, where she lived for the rest of her life.Diane graduated from Garden Grove High School in 1971, and entered the tech world soon after, ultimately becoming a Program Analyst and Project Manager.Diane married Bill Beall on June 6, 1976. They were married for 42 years until his death in 2018.Diane was a generous, and kind hearted person, who kept family and friends connected through frequent lunch and dinner dates. Although she had no children of her own, she had a large family of friends and relatives to bestow her love upon.Diane passed away unexpectedly due to heart failure at age 67 on July 13, 2020. Her passing has left its mark on her loved ones, as her presence in our lives has left its mark. She is survived by a brother, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many very close friends who will all miss her dearly. Due to the current pandemic, Diane's memorial will be on hold until we are able to all come together to celebrate her life.



