February 15, 1940 - February 20, 2019 On February 20, 2019 Diane Ryder passed peacefully. Her family was at her side. She was born in Salem, Oregon, on February 15, 1940. She moved to California in 1958 where she had seven Bento children: five boys and two girls. She was a vivacious, charismatic, thoughtful, and kind woman. Diane was an entrepreneur, she started a successful housecleaning business in Huntington Beach in the early 1970s. Later, she started a pet sitting business, that she ran until she passed. Her greatest pride and joy came from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was her family's matriarch and everyone depended on her for her sage guidance and support. She was their biggest supporter and advocate. She is survived by five of her seven children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also has left behind her life partner and multiple stepchildren and step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two of her sons. Her Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019 in Huntington Beach. Please email: [email protected] for details. We would love to have her friends join us. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019