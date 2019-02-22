April 6, 1932 - February 18, 2019 Diane Tofilovich Tomovich peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family in Arcadia, California on February 18, 2019. She was born in Illinois on April 6, 1932 and raised in Portland, Oregon where she attended the University of Oregon. Later, she moved to Los Angeles to attend the Chouinard Art Institute and met her future husband Mitchell Nikola Tomovich. After three dates, they eloped and were happily married for 54 years. Diane was a beloved wife, mother and Baba. Her kindness and generosity showed through in every part of her life. She will be deeply missed.Diane is survived by her daughters, Milena Andrejich of Pasadena, California, Loretta (John) Monroe of Arcadia, California, Desa Pusic of Huntington Beach, California, Natalie (Luka) Milosevich of Huntington Beach, California, Danica (Pete) Gallanis of Arcadia, California, 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, sister Mary Newman of Portland, Oregon and brother Stephen Schlitt of Portland, Oregon.Funeral services will be held at St. Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 1621 Garvey Ave. in Alhambra, California on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, with interment following at the Serbian United Cemetery in Los Angeles, California.Donations may be made to the Mitchell Tomovich Endowment at St. Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 1621 Garvey, Alhambra California, 91803 Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019