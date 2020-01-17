|
January 16, 1937 - January 2, 2020 Diane (Cottrell) Tompkins died January 2, 2020 after a courageous fight against Parkinson's disease for over 20 years. Diane was born in Los Angeles, California, to Cosby and Florence Cottrell. She attended La Puente High School and graduated from the University of Redlands in California. After college she began a teaching career that lasted more than 40 years. She was married for 45 years to Don Tompkins until his passing in 2005. They both enjoyed golfing and socializing and were members of the Glendora Country Club. They also shared a passion for hunting and fishing and were lifetime members in the LA Chapter of Safari Club International, an organization dedicated to protecting the freedom to hunt while promoting wildlife conservation worldwide. They especially loved their trips to the "Save Conservancy," an 800,000 acre privately owned wildlife preserve founded by Roger and Anne Whittall in Humani, Zimbabwe. Her surviving relatives include her brother Mel Cottrell, sister-in-law Jan Cottrell, nephew Greg Cottrell, nieces Lori (Cottrell) Van Opstal, Michelle Hoy, and Kim Hoy, and grandnephews Nick Van Opstal and Jaden Cottrell. Diane was kind and generous, worked hard and believed in helping others. She was much loved and will be missed. Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 17, 2020