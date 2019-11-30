|
|
February 20, 1936 - November 24, 2019 Dr. Dilip Adarkar passed away on Sunday, November 24, in Redondo Beach, California. He was 83. Dilip was born in India on February 20, 1936, in the city of Allahabad. His father was an economist and his mother a doctor. As his father's work took him to many different cities, Dilip moved frequently as a child. He also lived in Simla, Delhi and Mumbai. He went to England to attend high school at Dulwich College in London. Following Dulwich, he studied engineering at King's College, Cambridge, and spent a year at Imperial College, London, where he obtained a Master's degree. Dilip was then accepted into the doctoral program in mechanical engineering at Stanford. On August 4, 1959, Dilip gathered with his family on the docks of Mumbai as he prepared to board the RMS Strathnaver to begin a sea voyage that would eventually take him to Stanford. At the docks, his father recognized a former academic colleague, who was there to see off his daughter, Chitra Joshi. Chitra was headed to Vienna to begin her posting with the India Foreign Service. Dilip and Chitra were introduced and, over the next 11 days as the Strathnaver made its way from Bombay to Marseille, they fell in love and were eventually engaged. They were married on December 28, 1960 in Menlo Park, but always celebrated August 4 in addition to their wedding anniversary. After Dilip completed his Ph.D. in 1962, they moved to Pasadena and Dilip began a career in the aerospace industry that lasted for over 30 years. Their daughter, Swati, was born soon after they arrived, followed by a son, Ashwin, the following year, another son, Sachin, two years after that. In 1965, they moved to Manhattan Beach, where they remained for over fifty years. In 1968, Dilip joined Douglas Aircraft Company. Initially an engineer, in 1976 he switched to marketing and spent the next dozen years marketing aircraft throughout South Asia, Africa and the Middle East. He was responsible for securing international sales of commercial jet aircraft of over $350mm. He retired from Douglas in 1993. Post-retirement, he spent his time volunteering with local civic organizations, making frequent trips to visit family, and indulging his passion for Indian and US politics. In 2001, after more than 40 years in the US, the tragedy of 9/11 inspired him to become a US citizen. Dilip is survived by Chitra, Swati, Ashwin and Sachin, and by his seven grandchildren: Nisha, Kiran, Nikhil, Nina, Tara, Laila and Ava. For anyone wishing to make a gift in Dilip's memory, the family suggests either the Natural Resources Defense Council (nrdc.org) or the International Rescue Committee (Rescue.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019