June 23, 1929 - August 26, 2019 Our beautiful Dione Rose Fenning passed away peacefully at home on August 26th, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, after a full and eventful life, at 90 years young. Born on July 23rd, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she spent her formative years in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Mateo before settling down her roots in Los Angeles. Her greatest joy was with her family, and the 65 years spent with her dear husband Bill were always filled with laughter, antics, travel, and so much love. A devoted wife, perfect hostess, talented artist, and extraordinary matriarch, she carried herself with elegance and flair, instilling a love for tradition and appreciation for culture in her family throughout the years. She adored theatre, music, travel, art, fashion, and taking advantage of all the finest life has to offer. She is survived by the family she loved so fiercely: her four children, Laurie Grauman, Don Fenning, Lisa Cassel (Joel), and Amy Horwitch (Rick), her nine grandchildren, her three great-grandchildren, and her sister Francine Feder. Her presence will be greatly missed but her spirit will live on within and around each of us. She is forever in our hearts.Private family service will be held Friday.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 29, 2019