|
|
March 25, 1936 - April 5, 2020 Retired LAUSD teacher. Ms. Wheaton, née Perryman, of View Park, died in Los Angeles after a long illness. Survivors include a brother, Jimmie; sons Robert P., James D., and O. Andrew (Dieema); and grandchildren, Noah, Sirus, Sarah, Grace, and Aaron.A private interment was held at Inglewood Park Cemetery. Memorial services are pending. Condolences can be sent to: Robert P. Wheaton, PO Box 91141, Pasadena, CA 91109-1141.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020