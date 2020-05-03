July 3, 1929 - March 25, 2020 Dolli Carrol-Toland passed away on March 25 at her home. She was 90.She was born in Los Angeles to Rolla and Josephine King and lived in Eagle Rock. Dolli graduated from St. Dominic's Elementary School, Eagle Rock and Holy Family High School, Glendale.For many years she was in retail advertising in Los Angeles working for both Bullocks and May Co. In addition she was the Publicity Director for Broadway Plaza ( now Macy Plaza ) in downtown LA. It was during this time that she started contributing articles to the Los Angeles Times' Home Magazine and met James Toland, Editor. After Jim's retirement from the Times' they moved to Washington DC working for the Washington Post and then on to Chicago with the Chicago Sun Times.Upon returning to California the two lived in Woodland Hills and purchased a 2nd home in Wrightwood. Wrightwood soon became permanent with 2nd home in Palm Springs to escape snowy winters. It would be hard to express the many passions that they shared. No project was too big or too small. Together they lived life to the fullest and shared many adventures. Jim passed away at 95 in 2007 and a part of Dolli's heart and spirit went as well.Dolli is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Carrol-Kowalski ( Gene ) from her first marriage and Stepson Gregg Toland ( Kim ), grandsons Brion, Blake and Blair Toland. She is preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Terry Toland-MacAdam. Funeral services will be in Los Angeles in early Fall.



