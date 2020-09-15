January 25, 1934 - January 8, 2020 Dolores (Dee) Ann Murphy passed peacefully on January 8, 2020, just days before her 86th birthday. Independent, beautiful and smart, Dee said many times she had a great life, better than she ever thought possible. Born in Oklahoma City, OK to Ruth Gausman (of pure German stock) and Bryon Salmon, (a full-blood Choctaw), together they made the OK-CA migration shortly after her birth. Dee's father changed his last name to Scott in California, and traveled between LA and San Francisco for work. Never attending one school for more than a year at a time, Dee struck out on her own at age 16, working in a bank in downtown Los Angeles. It was there she met the love of her life, Lawrence Neil Murphy (1931-2012). They married in Las Vegas in 1955, settled into their own home in Orange County, and raised their 3 children; Gary (Keri) of San Clemente, Peggy (Jim) of San Francisco, and Shawn (Francine) of Dana Point. Dee cared for her young family and later worked alongside Neil in his business, Murphy Refrigeration. She had a wonderful mind for numbers and after selling the business, worked in real-estate, joining the Million-Dollar Club in the 1970's. Her passion, however, was travel. After moving the family to Alta Loma in 1978, Dee became a travel agent in the 1980's and traveled the world. Retiring at age 70, she and Neil still traveled with friends, and enjoyed life between their Upland condo, Lake Arrowhead cabin, their children and 4 grandchildren (Kelly, Kasey, Kevin and Kyle).Fun-loving, elegant, and insightful, Dee was well-loved by many and a beautiful, special soul. She will always be remembered and is deeply missed.



