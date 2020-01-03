|
May 23, 1935 - December 25, 2019 Dolores Fernandez passed away in Thousand Oaks on Christmas Day attended by her husband of 67 years Alfred P. Fernandez, daughter Christina and son, Steven. The third child of William Harold Russell and Hortense Harriet Celaya, she was proud of her Gabrielino/Tongva, Mexican, Basque, and Irish heritage. She met her husband Al while attending Washington Irving Junior High School. She later attended Marshall HS and Chaffey Community College, earning her BA from Cal Poly Pomona and her Master's in Education at Claremont Graduate School. She was an elementary school teacher for 17 years, preferring to teach fourth grade because she believed it was the year in which the teacher makes the most difference in a child's life. She later worked in her husband's community college executive search firm. Dolores celebrated her family as the center of her life and is survived by her husband Al; daughter Christina; son Steven; grandchildren William Bernaldo, Dolores Guest, Cecelia Bachtle, Carmen Barkan, Eva Des Lauriers, Raquel Bernaldo, Regina Lewis, Nora Doane, Benjamin Bernaldo, and Candace Fernandez; as well as twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and children Virginia Fernandez and Pamela Fernandez Bernaldo. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 10 at the Poverello of Assisi Retreat House, 1519 Woodworth St., San Fernando with Vigil beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11 at the San Fernando Mission Chapel, 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd., Mission Hills. Committal will follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery, 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks 805-230-2800.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020