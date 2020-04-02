|
On March 20, 2020, Dolores Helen Radoff Beckman passed away peacefully in Encinitas, California. Dolores was born on December 19, 1932 to Celia Epstein and Max Radoff. She spent her childhood in the Bronx, New York City, before moving by train to Los Angeles at the age of 14. Dolores spent most of her professional career teaching young people about American history, taking them on school trips to the nation's capital each spring while a teacher at Abraham Joshua Heschel Day School in Northridge. She was not only fascinated by history, but also interested in politics and civic issues. Preceded in death by her husband David, Dolores is survived by her two children, Josh (Sherry) Beckman and Cindi (Roy) Hansen, and six grandchildren Annabella, Rosalinda, Isabella, Griffin, Linnea and Elena. Dolores is also survived by her older sister Sandra Bernstein, sister-in-law Joan Beckow, cousins Ronald and Jeff Siegel, Bruce and Georgine Abrahams and their families, nieces, nephews and beloved cat Sugarplum. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 2, 2020