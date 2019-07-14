Resources More Obituaries for Dolores Soto Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dolores J. Soto

December 9, 1929 - July 4, 2019 Entrepreneuring Matriarch of Famed La Quebradita Market in Boyle Heights Passes AwayOn July 4, 2019, our community lost a pioneering female entrepreneur, Latino rights leader, and magnificent American success story when Dolores J. Soto passed away at age 89. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but raised in Los Angeles, Dolores would marry Manuel "Cal" Soto and they, along with her brother, Joe Sanchez, and his wife, Dolores, opened La Quebradita Market in Boyle Heights, specializing in servicing the Latino community. The store flourished, becoming a community staple but also providing support to the community's elementary, junior and high schools through fundraising events throughout its 34-year history, and offering jobs to many activists who Dolores and Cal helped succeed. Latino leaders such as former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa got their first job working at La Quebradita.While Dolores became the backbone of La Quebradita by knowing the books inside out, ensuring its success through her savvy decision-making and financial management, she always put family first. Dolores would instill her business acumen, drive, and leadership qualities into her children over time, firmly establishing herself as a successful businesswoman in a predominantly male industry. As a result, her children have gone on to manage multiple retail locations at U.S. airports, including LAX where their sales rank in the top 5 of all stores. With a stellar reputation in the community, they are one of the first to be awarded for their female- and Latino-owned businesses, garnering the City of Los Angeles Minority Economic Development and Corporate Partner Awards.Dolores, Cal and Joe opened two more stores in Pico Rivera and Lincoln Heights, all in primarily Latino, working-class neighborhoods in Los Angeles. While these stores would thrive, profits were never a priority for Dolores, Cal or their families, but paying back what they felt they owed the community always was. Dolores, Cal, and her brother worked closely with the United Farm Workers campaign of Cesar Chavez to achieve a fair wage and treatment for all farmworkers. Dolores regularly donated her time by organizing activities for farmworkers, both in Delano, California and here in Los Angeles, frequently assisting them with their food, lodging, and transportation costs. Dolores also sponsored a hospital for farmworkers in Salinas, CA, and she hosted Cesar Chavez at her home many times. In 1977, Dolores Cal and her late brother, Joe Sanchez, co-founded the Mexican American Grocers Association (MAGA), a trade organization formed to enlighten the grocery industry about the 1 trillion-dollar Latino consumers in the United States and Mexico, where she served on the Board of Directors until 2015. She also served as co-chairperson of the MAGA Scholarship Foundation, which has awarded over 8 million in college scholarships to financially disadvantaged Latino students.Her impact on the community further extended to the Montebello, Boyle Heights, and East L.A. community, where Dolores served as Vice President of Community Affairs for Eastern Group Publications, a local bilingual newspaper covering news in the area, from 1979 to 2018.From 1983-1984, Dolores was honored to work with Peter Ueberroth and the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee for the 23rd Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, serving as a direct liaison for social event coordination in the community. The games produced a profit of $300 million, the first profit for the Olympics in 88 years.Like her fellow family members, Dolores knew that America is a great country because it affords freedom to all, allowing everyone an equal opportunity to achieve the American Dream, and one's success should not be defined or limited by gender or race. The irony of Dolores's passing on Independence Day is not lost on many, and the Los Angeles community honors the memory of this fearless and talented woman who reminds us of what it looks like when the American Dream comes to fruition. Los Angeles is proud to call Dolores Soto one of our own.Dolores is survived by her husband, of 69 years, Cal Soto; her sons, Manuel and Steve Soto; her daughters, Debbie Seanez and Patricia Lee; her daughter-in-law, Angela Soto; her son-in-law, Tony Seanez; her brothers, Alfred and Alex Sanchez; and her 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.Services will be held on Friday, July 19, at 7:00 pm at Cabot and Sons, 27 Chestnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103, and Mass on Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 am at Saints Felicitas and Perpetua Church, 1190 Palomar Road, San Marino, CA 91108. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 14, 2019