January 7, 1928 - February 21, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce, Dolores Mary Saba of Los Angeles, California, at the age of 91 years old, passed away on February 21, 2019. Dolores is survived by her husband of 70 years, William K. Saba; her son, William C. Saba; her grandchildren, Bryan Reissman (Gabriella) and Jennifer Edwards (Devin); and her great-grandchild, Madelyn. She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Linda and Cathy. Dolores lived in her home in Los Angeles for over 65 years doing what she loved most; caring for her loved ones, hosting countless gatherings and parties, cooking the most delicious meals for all to enjoy, and you could often find her playing a game of gin rummy or bridge and watching old movies on TMC. We who were fortunate enough to know her will always remember the great love she shared with her husband, the devotion she had for her family, her kindness, her compassion, her ability to light up a room the moment she walked in, her wit and charm, and her generosity. A funeral service will be held for Dolores on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 11:00 am St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 2300 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA, with the interment to immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019