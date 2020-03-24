|
Dolores ("Dodie") Warren Olender, died peacefully at her home in Monrovia, California, on March 20, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on July 16, 1926 to parents Floyd & LaMona Warren. From a very young age, Dodie aspired to be on stage. Her performances included numerous stage roles, starting in college at the University of Denver, as a young woman doing Summer Stock in Laguna Beach, California, and later in her retirement years acting in plays like "Light Up the Sky," Palm Springs Playhouse, "The Waverly Gallery," Joselyn Center Theater and "Arsenic and Old Lace," Palm Canyon Theater. Some of her movie credits included "Divorce American Style" (1967), "Panic in the City" (1968) and "Where Does It Hurt" (1972). Examples of some of her television credits included shows like "Mod Squad" (1968) and "The Doris Day Show" (1969). Ultimately, she landed in the profession of makeup artist where she worked on a long list of shows including "Murder She Wrote" (1979), "Night Court" (1986-1992) and "The Dinah Shore Show." She had an incredible love of all the arts, including all types of dancing. One of her favorite things was singing along to a piano bar. Preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Olender, she is survived by her step-children, Don Olender (Pam), Denise Brown (Keith), Dan Olender (Beth), Dorothy Olender (Jan) and Dave Olender (Marsha), as well as 8 grandchildren, Ellen, Kelly, Cortney, David, Joe, Katie, Jack and Andrew, and 1 great-grandchild, Lucius. Services will be private. Donations may be made in her name to The Desert Blind or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020