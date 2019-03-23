March 21, 1939 - March 15, 2019 In the early hours of Friday, March 15th, 2019, Dolores Yvonne Puckett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend, passed from this world just shy of her 80th birthday. She fought bravely for three years against breast cancer. Her final days were spent surrounded by family in the comfort of her home of 45 years in Fullerton. "Dodie" was born March 21, 1939, in El Paso, Texas, and moved with her family to East Los Angeles in 1941. She graduated from Garfield High in '56 and continued her education at Fullerton Junior College, Long Beach State, and Whittier College, where she received a Master's in Education. "Mrs. Puckett" taught elementary school for 34 years; first in Little Lake and then the Fullerton School District. During that time she enriched young minds in bilingual and GATE curriculum. She made science cool and brought important youth literature to life. She was a firm, fair, and fun teacher. Her hobbies included enjoying an active social life, reading, traveling, camping, playing tennis and golf, bowling, making it down the ski slopes, and excelling in competitive charades. Dolores is now peacefully at rest, in the company of her mother and father, Eva and Javier Vigil. She is survived by sisters Patricia and Melissa, husband Norman, children Robin and Ryan (Sarah), and grandchildren Whitney and Hayley. Her infectious spirit and humor will be missed. Over the course of her life, she profoundly influenced many lives and was truly loved by all.A Celebration of Life will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Fullerton at 838 N. Euclid, Fullerton, on Friday, April 5th at 11:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to support metastatic breast cancer research at www.metavivor.org and/or the First Presbyterian Church to assist with construction of a new preschool playground. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019