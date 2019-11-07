|
August 13, 1927 - November 5, 2019 Dolph passed peacefully, and on his own terms, surrounded by friends and family, after a full and happy 92 years. Born in the Bronx, he attended NYU before joining the Army in 1945. He transferred to UCLA in 1946 and remained in the L.A. area since. He was both a Yankee and Dodger fan and life-long UCLA fanatic. A CPA, he joined Neiman, Miller, Sanger & Beress (currently Neiman, Kornblum, Farkas & Hoffer) until he retired at 80. His son and partner, Irv, is still with the firm. Dolph loved to kibitz, enjoy a great steak, and exchange life stories with his extended group of friends and family, particularly his two ROMEO groups, one held each Tuesday at his booth at Brent's Deli. His mind was sharp as a tack, whether discussing politics, sports, movies or life lessons. A voracious reader, he was a veritable Google of dates and events, and a devoted Times' crossword puzzle player. He had a great sense of humor although some of his jokes could make one wince. He connected with his first wife, Dorothy, at the birth of her nephew, Greg, with whom Dolph always had a special closeness. He lost Dorothy to cancer after 45 years of marriage. He lost his second wife to cancer three years later. He had many years of joy and travel with the "love of his elder life," Flo, whom he lost to dementia. For the past three years, he has enjoyed a renewed interest in bridge and a new appreciation of opera with the amazingly active Judy Koenig. At his 90th birthday bash, he asked that the song of the day be: "I did it my way." That he did. Dolph is survived his son and daughter, Irv and Ellen, and their spouses Julie and Peter; his brother and sister-in-law, Sandy and Char; his grandchildren, Samantha, Michael and Jessica; his companion, Judy; and his many loved and loving nieces and nephews, friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dolph's name to his favorite causes: the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the American Youth Symphony or the Jewish Home for the Aged. Services begin promptly at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills at 10 a.m. on November 7.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019