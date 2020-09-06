March 8, 1935 - August 16, 2020 Dominic "Dom" Prosi, 85, died on August 16th. He was born March 8, 1935 in Chicago to Loretta and Van Prosi. After graduating from Roosevelt University, Dominic moved to Marina Del Rey where he began his 40+ year as a stock broker at Merrill Lynch. Dominic is remembered for his great generosity of spirit, appreciation for beauty and the arts, and compassion for children in need. With a love of life that was infectious, he was the light in every room. He enjoyed fine dining, world travel, horse racing -- and, as an avid wine collector, he poured and shared generously with all he knew. Dominic was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Joseph Prosi and brother-in-law, Gus Svolos. He is survived by his sister, Lucille Svolos, and her three children: John Svolos and his wife, Jennifer Roche, Laura Svolos, and Michael Svolos and his wife, Julianna Lochte. He was the beloved great uncle of five: Zachary, Ava, Eliza, Natalie, and Luca. Dominic will be laid to rest with his parents and brother in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org
.