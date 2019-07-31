|
October 9, 1961 - May 2, 2019 Don Alan Hernandez passed away on May 2, 2019 after suffering life-threatening injuries from a tragic bicycle accident. A memorial service was held on May 6, 2019 at the La Cañada Presbyterian Church. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Mountain View Mausoleum in Altadena, CA. Don was born on October 9, 1961 in Wichita, Kansas, to Boniface and Biatriz Hernandez and graduated from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, MO, in 1979. He graduated cum laude in 1983 from Harvard University and received his law degree from Stanford Law School in 1986. Don practiced law over 30 years as a commercial litigator before founding and managing his own law firm, The Hernandez Law Group. At the time of his passing, he was a managing partner and Head of Litigation at Zuber Lawler & Del Duca, LLP. Don was a dedicated and talented attorney who felt passionate about law, was admired by his peers and colleagues, and mentored young attorneys. He served as president of the Harvard Club of Southern California, was a previous board member with the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice, held roles within the American Bar Association, and served as a lawyers' representative for the U.S. District Court, Central District of California. Don was active with the La Cañada Presbyterian Church, enjoyed hiking, biking, running, and being outdoors. In his passing, Don donated his organs to research and saved three lives. Don was formerly married to Kathy Christie for 25 years and is survived by his daughter, Kristen Hernandez, son, Stephen Hernandez, father, Boniface Hernandez, two sisters Donna Hernandez Jeide and Diane Hernandez, and fiancée, Linda Watson.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019