November 28, 1927 - September 19, 2020 Don Alden Nelson, dedicated philanthropist, beloved community member and devoted family leader, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.Don was the son of Lora Ellen Swearengin and Ernest Elmer Nelson, born in Lakeside, California on November 28, 1927. Don grew up on a small neighborhood farm, in Lakeside, CA (near San Diego), alongside his brother Garold Duane Nelson (deceased) and graduated from Grossmont High at the age of sixteen. Don was an accomplished high school track athlete and began his life-long partnership with Rotary International during his senior year by earning a citizenship award for $50. A proponent of hard work and education, Don turned his sights to Los Angeles and became a proud UCLA Bruin graduating with a BA in mathematics in 1948.Perhaps the most impactful occurrence for Don at UCLA was meeting his soulmate, Roslyn Reps. Don met Roslyn on the first day of their freshman year, and they later wed in 1949. They were married for 71 years. They resided in West Los Angeles and had two daughters, Linda Howard Nelson and Adelaide Nelson. To supplement his academics, Don was also a collegiate athlete at UCLA (football and track and field), which led to his life-long fandom and generous financial support of the Bruin sports program. He was one of the founders of the John Wooden Center and he rarely missed a home football or basketball game. His favorite cheer ,,, the UCLA eight clap. As a staunch advocate for fiscal responsibility, Don had a successful 42 year career as an accountant, with the firm of Haskins and Sells (now Deloitte and Touche), becoming a partner in 1963. Among many career honors, he served as president of The California Society of CPA in 1983. Notably, he was given the Society's 1990 Distinguished Service Award. Don also held a three-year term (1987-90) as a board member of the National CPA Examination Review Board. Throughout Don's life, he served on numerous boards and committees for organizations including: Pacific Homes, The Multiple Sclerosis Society, Methodist Hospital of Southern California, St John's Hospital, Charles Drew Medical School, The Josephson Institute of Ethics, and so many more. Along with his wife Roslyn, Don volunteered for Meals on Wheels (board member and treasurer), drove for Angel's Flight, and hosted foreign exchange students attending UCLA. He also served as treasurer and president of the Westwood Village Rotary Club. A life of character, Don supported many causes and dedicated countless hours to many charities - a true giving and selfless person. If Don were still here with his dry sense of humor, he would probably charge you to see his awards and continue to earn money for his causes.Don was a lifelong, dedicated member of the Westwood United Methodist Church. His service there as the church treasurer helped WUMC secure its financial stability.Don also had a love for travel and in retirement he and Roz visited many countries with numerous friends, including trips to many Summer Olympic games around the globe. An athlete at heart, he spent many days golfing at LACC and many other courses nationwide. People who knew Don described him as "one of the good guys, a devoted husband, and a thoughtful, generous and loving dad and grandfather."He took extra pride in his six grandchildren with whom he shared his many values and taught the importance of family.Don is survived by his wife, Roslyn Reps Nelson; Daughters, Linda Roberts and Adelaide McIntosh; Grandchildren Marissa Nadjarian, Tim Perram, Adelaide Lapham, Meghan McIntosh, Kelly Penrose and Erik DeRossett; Great Grandchildren, Griffin Perram, Simone Nadjarian, Adelaide Perram, Sawyer Lapham, Claire Nadjarian, and Charlie Lapham and multiple other extended family all over the U.S. and Australia. Don's commitment to service speaks strongly. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charitable organization.