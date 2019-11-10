|
World Boxing Hall of Famer Don Fraser, a prominent boxing promoter whose career spanned 55 years in Los Angeles, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 from a stroke. He was 92.A U.S. Army veteran with a lifelong love of boxing, Fraser was born January 28, 1927 in Blythe, California and was a graduate of Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles. A boxer himself, he worked as a trainer, a corner man and a manager. He then became editor of The Ring boxing magazine. Fraser opened the Los Angeles Sports Arena in 1962 with Cassius Clay's first fight in Los Angeles after winning a gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics. After working as a PR Director for the Hollywood Legion (1956-59), the Olympic Auditorium (1959-67) and at the Forum (1967-81), he was appointed Boxing Promoter by Forum developer Jack Kent Cooke. There he promoted many famous fights, including the 1973 Ali-Norton rematch. After leaving the Forum, Fraser became the Athletic Commissioner for the State of California (1981-83) and went on to promote boxing at the Irvine Marriott Hotel (1983-92). Highly sought after for his matchmaking skills, and often working with famed promoter Don King, Fraser was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2005. Fraser, known as the "Ambassador of Boxing," later founded the California Boxing Hall of Fame.He claimed to have labeled Muhammed Ali "The Greatest" when he pinned a button on him days before Ali's match with George Logan.Don was a longtime resident of Toluca Lake, California. He was a great lover of music and enjoyed going out to various venues to hear jazz and big bands. His wife of 49 years, Ruth Scott Fraser, preceded him in death in 2002. He is survived by three daughters, Dianne Cohn (Jeff), Lynne Doolittle (Tom) and Denise Fraser, and six grandchildren, Andrew and Hayley Cohn and Michael, Trevor, Laura and David Doolittle.Per Don's wishes, there will be no funeral.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 10, 2019