Don Larkin
November 13, 1936 - September 3, 2020 Don Larkin was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 13th, 1936 and passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020. Don spent most of his life living in the San Fernando Valley, including graduating from San Fernando Valley State College (now Cal State University Northridge) in 1964. Don was the owner of the Don Larkin State Farm Insurance Agency where he served the community as a top performer for more than 50 years. Also, he was an entrepreneur that developed many other small businesses. Don's life was committed to helping and encouraging others to reach their full potential. He is survived by a large, loving family.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
