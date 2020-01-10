|
July 22, 1929 - January 5, 2020 Don received a BA in Zoology in 1951 at UCLA with minors in education and botany. Sixteen of his research papers were published. His work experience included the Army during the Korean War; curator of the former San Mateo Junior Museum, a high school biology teacher for 20 years, a seasonal California State Park Naturalist for many summers, and a Los Angeles City Park manager for 12 years. He retired in 1992 but was continuously involved in biological research, writing, and conservation projects. Don is considered the "Father of the Santa Clarita Woodlands Park." A plaque and a trail are named after him by the SMMC. The park is 4,000 acres located at the Old Road & Towsley Canyon Road, Newhall. He also wrote a book promoting the park. It was published by Browning-Ferris Industries and the Santa Monica Press.Don and a friend formed the Los Angeles Historical Bottle Club 53 years ago in Granada Hills, and the club still exists today. He had many hobbies; antique bottles and art, suiseki rocks and lapidary. Don is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Elizabeth Patterson and her family. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Mullally and his family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Don's name to Lockwood Animal Rescue Center, Lockwood Valley Rd., Frazier Park, CA 93225. Chapel services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM and graveside services at 2:00 PM at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 N. Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020