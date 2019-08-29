|
November 26, 1934 - July 26, 2019 Don Bowers, beloved husband and father, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1934, in Los Angeles, CA, to Tom and Sybil Bowers. Don grew up in Westwood and was childhood friends with actor Larry Hagman. He served in the US Navy. Don then had a long career as a Master Lithographer at Mission Engraving in Los Angeles. Don's passion was restoring and riding vintage motorcycles. He was a proud member of the Ariel and Vincent motorcycle clubs. Don is survived by his sons Robert Bowers and Richard (Sharon) Bowers; daughter Lynn Bowers; stepson Mark (Stacy) Guilbeault; and brother-in-law Norman Gee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karin (Bernier) Bowers; and brother, Philip Bowers. Don will be remembered in a private memorial. His humor and mechanical genius will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019