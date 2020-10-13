July 17, 1926 - October 8, 2020 BROWN, Don Sterling joined the Lord on October 8, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles on July 17, 1926 and is survived by his sister Marjorie Noll, his second wife Darlene, Don's children, Kirk Brown (wife Sue Nelson) and Bruce Brown (wife Linda Brown), and Kimberly Brown Pasciuto (husband Ciro Pasciuto); grandchildren Heather Harer, Giulia Pasciuto, Chiara Pasciuto. Craig, Kristen, and Keith Anthony and nieces and nephews Robert, Theresa, Scott, Brian, Andrea, Barry and Peter, great grandchildren Morgan Harer, Luca Simone Pasciuto, and Lincoln Rose Anthony.Don was pre-deceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife of over 50 years, Betty (Boone) Brown. The family wishes to thank Don's "Kauai Princess" Darlene for the kindness and love she showed to Don as he restarted his life.Don was always a USC Trojan. As a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity, he developed life-long friends. He served his country in the Navy in WWII He owned and operated three successful medical laboratories and later was a respected yacht broker.Don was a quiet man having roots in Illinois. He portrayed characteristics of hard work, integrity, and honesty. He was a champion sailor with a life-long love of the water. His family was foremost in his life. Don will be remembered as Dad, DSterling, brother, Poppa, Uncle Don, and friend. We all celebrate his life on Earth and his joining our Lord in heaven.Dad we miss you. Thanks for the life lessons and all good times together!In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Yosemite Fund/Foundation or Wa Oli Nui Church, Hanalei, HI.



