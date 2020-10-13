1/
Don Sterling Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 17, 1926 - October 8, 2020 BROWN, Don Sterling joined the Lord on October 8, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles on July 17, 1926 and is survived by his sister Marjorie Noll, his second wife Darlene, Don's children, Kirk Brown (wife Sue Nelson) and Bruce Brown (wife Linda Brown), and Kimberly Brown Pasciuto (husband Ciro Pasciuto); grandchildren Heather Harer, Giulia Pasciuto, Chiara Pasciuto. Craig, Kristen, and Keith Anthony and nieces and nephews Robert, Theresa, Scott, Brian, Andrea, Barry and Peter, great grandchildren Morgan Harer, Luca Simone Pasciuto, and Lincoln Rose Anthony.Don was pre-deceased by his childhood sweetheart and wife of over 50 years, Betty (Boone) Brown. The family wishes to thank Don's "Kauai Princess" Darlene for the kindness and love she showed to Don as he restarted his life.Don was always a USC Trojan. As a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity, he developed life-long friends. He served his country in the Navy in WWII He owned and operated three successful medical laboratories and later was a respected yacht broker.Don was a quiet man having roots in Illinois. He portrayed characteristics of hard work, integrity, and honesty. He was a champion sailor with a life-long love of the water. His family was foremost in his life. Don will be remembered as Dad, DSterling, brother, Poppa, Uncle Don, and friend. We all celebrate his life on Earth and his joining our Lord in heaven.Dad we miss you. Thanks for the life lessons and all good times together!In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to The Yosemite Fund/Foundation or Wa Oli Nui Church, Hanalei, HI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved