April 29, 1922 - April 1, 2020 Dona passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by those that loved her. Aside from being intelligent, articulate and sincere, Dona never spoke a harsh word, loved and trusted wholeheartedly, and remained to the end the graceful, kind, and loving woman that she was all her life. She was loved and will be missed by many.



