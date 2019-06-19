February 14, 1932 – June 13, 2019A longtime resident of Buena Park, Donal Keohane died just two weeks after a diagnosis of acute leukemia. He is survived by his loving spouse, Catherine, as well as many Keohane and Roche relatives in Cork and Waterford in the south of Ireland and also, a wide circle of friends in California. After fifteen years of service in the Los Angeles Archdiocese, he continued to serve for many years as a problem-solver in management at a precious metals company based in Santa Fe Springs. In semi-retirement he excelled in property management while also engaged as a licensed realtor. He will be remembered as a key player in Gaelic games in California and also for his herculean efforts to have the Gaelic Athletic Association become better established in these parts. A Funeral Mass in prayerful celebration of his life will take place at St. Bartholomew Church, 252 Granada Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807, on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. www.browncolonialmortuary.net Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 19 to June 23, 2019