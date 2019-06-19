Resources More Obituaries for Donal Mulcahy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Monsignor Donal Mulcahy

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 21, 1925 - June 15, 2019 Born in Aunagloor Millstreet, Co. Cork, Ireland, to Daniel & Ellen Corkery Mulcahy, he immigrated to Southern California in 1947 to enter St. John's Seminary, Camarillo, CA. Donal was ordained to the priesthood on 5/19/1951 and his first assignment was to Cathedral Chapel Catholic Church in Los Angeles, where he met many lifelong friends. He later served at St. Basil's Catholic Church and St. Vibiana Cathedral in Los Angeles, La Purisima Concepcion Parish in Santa Maria, and in 1972 became Pastor of Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Ventura where he served as Pastor until 1997, then Pastor Emeritus until 2014 when he relocated to the Nazareth House Retirement Community in Los Angeles. Monsignor Mulcahy served as a Judge on the Archdiocese Marriage Tribunal from 1973-1978, was named a Monsignor in 1978 and was invested as Chaplain of the Order of Malta in 1993. In May 2001, Monsignor celebrated his 50th year as a priest and in 2012 he was honored by Our Lady of Assumption Parish for his 40 years of service as well as being honored by St. John's Seminary as a Distinguished Alumni. Monsignor enjoyed many years of golfing with his brother priests, parishioners and friends and upon retirement served as Chaplain on Crystal Cruise Ships for many years sailing on two world cruises and many shorter cruises sailing to ports all over the world. Monsignor is survived by his sister Mary Francis Howard, brothers Tom, Joe and David Mulcahy, 16 nieces and nephews, 43 grandnieces and -nephews and 5 great-grandnephews and -nieces, as well as loving friends Shirley Shanahan & family of Ventura, Gary & Beverly Herman & family of Los Angeles and his many dear friends at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, who continued to remember him with birthday, St. Patrick, Easter, Christmas and get well cards and phone calls. Monsignor was a very special man, a wonderful example of priesthood by his warm and friendly Irish charm and loved by all who knew him. Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM, Saturday, June 22nd, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Ventura. Celebrants will include Archbishop Jose Gomez, Bishop Thomas Curry and OLA Pastor Father Leon Hutton. Immediately following the Mass the parish is hosting a reception. Interment to follow in the Priests Plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries