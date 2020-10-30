Dr. Donald Adler passed away October 27, 2020 after being hospitalized for a sudden traumatic brain incident at the age of 88. He was the first doctor to practice in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the Los Angeles area after he traveled to England to study with the team that produced the first test tube baby. As a Beverly Hills OB/GYN and for a time the head of Reproductive Endocrinology at Cedars-Sinai, his patients included celebrities, sports stars and royalty who came from around the world to see him. He was renown for his expertise as well as his bedside manner and was beloved by his patients and staff alike. He was once named by Los Angeles magazine as the doctor other doctors would send their families to for OB/GYN treatment. He grew up under difficult circumstances in St. Louis, made even more desperate when his father abandoned his young family during WWII. With no financial support, Don moved to Los Angeles with his mother and younger brother to live with relatives. He studied hard at Fairfax High School, where he joined lots of clubs, then attended UCLA where he met Barbara Stegman with whom he spent the next 60 years of his life. After seeing what his father had done and how it devastated his family, he did the opposite and became the best and most devoted husband and father he could. He and Barbara had a wonderful life, with 3 sons and 5 grandchildren. He went to medical school at UCSF and served in the army stateside as a doctor in the Seattle area. His life was filled with medicine and medical research, but also with travel around the globe to every continent, and exotic locales including Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Antartica, and too many others to name. He was an expert on and lectured and collected folk toys and art from his travels specializing in African, Asian, and Oceanic cultures. Barbara and Don had a wide circle of friends, and they went out several times a week playing bridge, going to the theater, the symphony, cultural events, movies, or simply out to eat. Don played tennis every week (until Covid) and skied until he was in his mid-80's. He also took up the hobby of marble sculpture, completing his first masterpiece when he was 69. He had 3 exhibitions of his works at the TAG gallery. He was still working on a marble sculpture up until Covid shut down his work space at the American Jewish University (formerly called the University of Judaism.) Don and Barbara were also philanthropists and among the charities they supported they were early patrons of the Skirball Cultural Center, where Barbara was also a docent. Don was involved in getting the Los Angeles Children's Museum off the ground. They collected art and Don had an enormous train collection. After Barbara passed away, Don married Bunnie Blender in 2014 and they enjoyed traveling, playing in bridge tournaments, theater, movies, long walks, spending time with family or just enjoying each other's company. They were happily married more than 6 years when the unexpected happened. We are all heartbroken to have to say goodbye, but are grateful for the years we did have.Don was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, and is survived by his brother Arnie Adler, children Dr. John (Alisa) Adler, Dr. Jeff (Bev) Adler, and Dr. Mitch (Vicki) Adler, grandchildren Aaron Adler, Joel Adler, Dr. Jacob Adler, Joshua Adler, and Katie Adler, nieces and nephews Dori Stegman, Jody Stegman, Mark Adler, Lori (Sam) Veltri, and Eric (Marilyn) Adler, and great nephews Joe Adler and Zach Adler. Don is also survived by his wife Bunnie Adler, and his step-children Judy (Russ) Smith, Sharon (Stuart) Levine, and Dr. David (Maureen) Feldman, and his step-grandchildren Dr. Michelle and Dr. Andi Smith, Sam and Sarah Levine, and Evan and Mara Feldman. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation is made to either of the following: The Child and Family Guidance Center at www.childandfamilyguidancecenter.org
or The Craft Contemporary at www.craftcontemporary.org
or a charity of your choosing.Funeral services at Mt. Sinai Hollywood Hills will be via zoom.